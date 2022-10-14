ED arrests 3 in Chhattisgarh mining case: DC quizzed, IAS officer on remand of 8 days | Fpj

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths reached the Raigarh Collector official bunglow on Friday and questioned District Collector Ranu Sahu over mining-related affairs and the documents they obtained through seizure.

Earlier on October 11 when ED carried out raids, the district collector was unavailable at her official residence, and the ED teams sealed her official bungalow. However, as per sources, the Collector appeared before the ED and promised to cooperate with the probing agency in the investigation.

Meanwhile, another team of ED reportedly stayed at Raigarh mining office; apart from collecting the documents and evidence, the team also quizzed mining officers.

The ED team already arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi in the matter and got 8 days remand in the alleged role of extortion and disproportionate asset case. It has been claimed that ED recovered gold, diamond, jewellery worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 47 lakh cash from the residential premises of the IAS officer.

ED has recovered around Rs 6.5 crore cash in the raids. “ED has conducted search operations and seized approx Rs 6.5 Crore in the form of unaccounted cash, gold & bullion, etc. Special Court, PMLA, Raipur has granted Custody of 3 persons (including 1 IAS officer) arrested by ED for 8 days till 21.10.2022 under PMLA in a coal scam case”, got tweeted from ED’s official handle.

Meanwhile, on the issue of increased number of ED and Income Tax raids, Chief Minister Baghel had said that such raids were expected, because BJP failed to counter us directly in Chhattisgarh in politics and therefore, it is misusing agencies.

Ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh also countered CM Baghel on the issue and said, the increased number of raids in the state indicates that the senior bureaucrats like district collectors have started working as collecting agents for the Congress party.