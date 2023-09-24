Chhattisgarh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi To Dedicate Development Works Worth ₹524.33 Crore in Bilaspur

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be going to Chhattisgarh for a single-day visit on Monday where he will attend Awas Nyay Sammeelan (ANS) held in Thakhatpur Tehsil of Bilaspur district and dedicate public development works worth crores of rupees.

Journey by train or road

Earlier, it was said, after landing at Raipur airport, he will cover his journey from Raipur to Bilaspur by train. Later on, Chhattisgarh Congress unit denied such journeys by train.

Meanwhile, after Chief Minister Baghel made a statement in the media that he suggested Rahul Gandhi will cover his journey by road instead of train, as the trains are continuously getting cancelled and excessively delayed. Congress also made a statement he will cover his journey by train.

Congress Communication Department Head Sushil Anand Shukla said, Rahul Gandhi will reach Bilaspur by road.

As per protocol, around 9 clock, Rahul Gandhi will land on Mana Airport, then after meeting with the Congress leaders including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, DyCM TS Singh Deo, Charan Das Mahant and others he will move for Bilaspur by road, and return to Delhi by flight in the evening, Shukla said.

Notably, it is Rahul Gandhi second visit to Chhattisgarh this month. Earlier, he addressed the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Sammelan in Nawa Raipur.

During his public speech on Monday, Rahul Gandhi will dedicate development works worth Rs 524.33 Crore.

Admin reviews preparation

Rahul Gandhi will address a general meeting in SDRF ground in Takhatpur. Meanwhile, in the context of VIP movement, District Administration and Police had made a review of preparation and security related arrangements.

IG Ajay Yadav, District Collector Sanjeev Jha, SP Santosh Singh and other senior officials have made inspection of the ground, sources informed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)