AAP's Sandeep Pathak Announces Jantar Mantar Protest On June 18 Against NEET Irregularities

Taking to his social media handle X, Sandeep Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Monday (June 17) that the party would stage a protest against the center at the Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday (June 18) due to alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. Pathak also stated that on June 19, the AAP will stage nationwide protests against the national government.

"Many irregularities have come to light in the NEET exam. The country will not tolerate such scams by the Modi government against the hard work and dreams of lakhs of children. The Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country against this scam. Tomorrow, June 18, at 10 am, all the respected MPs, MLAs, and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the government at Jantar Mantar. On June 19, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the Modi government in all the states across the country," he said in the post in Hindi.

NEET की परीक्षा में बहुत गड़बडियां सामने आई है। मोदी सरकार की लाखों बच्चों के मेहनत और सपनों पर ऐसे घोटाले देश बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा।



इस घोटाले के विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी पूरे देश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी।



On May 5, 4,750 centers in 571 Indian cities administered the NEET-UG exam, which serves as the entrance exam for undergraduate medical programs in India. On June 4, the results were announced. Following the announcement of the results, teachers and parents started to contest the 1,563 students' grace marks.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday that the government would take serious measures against National Testing Agency (NTA) employees should it be found that they participated in irregularities in the NEET administration in 2024. He claims that there are now two distinct types of anomalies in NEET behavior, as stated by PTI.

If found guilty, he threatened to take harsh measures against all officials, including top NTA officials. "Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore in two locations. I assure both students and parents that the government has taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end," he said.