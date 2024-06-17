Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Bandra-Barauni-Nandurbar And Udhna-Chhapra; Check Details Here | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run two Special Trains on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus – Barauni – Nandurbar & Udhna – Chhapra.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains is as under:

1. Train No. 09053/09054 Bandra Terminus – Barauni - Nandurbar Special [02 Trips].

Train No. 09053 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 18th June, 2024 at 21.45 hrs and will reach Barauni at 15.00 hrs on Thursday, 20th June, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09054 Barauni - Nandurbar Special will depart from Barauni on Thursday, 20th June, 2024 at 18.00 hrs and will reach Nandurbar at 03.30 hrs on Saturday, 22nd June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur and Hajipur station in both directions. Train No. 09053 will have an additional halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Bhestan and Chalthan stations.

This train comprises of AC 3 tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09041/09042 Udhna - Chhapra Special [04 Trips].

Train No. 09041 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 and Thursday, 20th June, 2024 at 11.15 hrs and will reach Chhapra at 19.00 hrs. the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09042 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra on Thursday, 20th June, 2024 and Friday, 21st June, 2024 at 23.00 hrs and will reach Udhna at 07.30 hrs on Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 and Sunday, 23rd June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur City and Ballia station in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09053 & 09041 will open from 18.06.2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.