Attention! Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Trains Between Udhna-Bhagalpur And Udhna-Barauni; Check Details Here | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear extra passenger traffic, Western Railway has decided to run unreserved Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna –Bhagalpur and Udhna – Barauni.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train are as under:

1. Train No. 09015/09016 Udhna – Bhagalpur- Special (Unreserved) [02 Trips]

Train No. 09015 Udhna - Bhagalpur Special will depart from Udhna on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 at 11.15 hrs & will reach Bhagalpur at 19.15 hrs. the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09016 Bhagalpur – Udhna Special will depart from Bhagalpur on Sunday, 16th June, 2024 at 22.40 hrs. & will reach Udhna at 09.00 hrs, on Tuesday, 18th June, 2024.

Read Also Mumbai: Western Railway Appoints Amit Gupta As Principal Chief Engineer

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur and Sultanganj station in both directions.

Read Also Pre-Monsoon Preparatory Works Progressing At A Rapid Pace Over Western Railway

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09017/09018 Udhna - Barauni Special (Unreserved) [02 Trips]

Train No.09017 Udhna - Barauni Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 16th June, 2024 at 11.15 hrs & will reach Barauni at 17.00 hrs. the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09018 Barauni –Udhna Special will depart from Barauni on Monday, 17th June, 2024 at 22.00 hrs. & will reach Udhna at 06.00 hrs, on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur and Patliputra station in both directions.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

For detailed information regarding timing of halts, Passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.