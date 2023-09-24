'BJP Is In For A Surprise In 2024; Bidhuri Is BJP Trying To Distract': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | X/INC

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the conclave of a news channel (Pratidin Media Network) in New Delhi on Sunday (September 24), claimed that the Congress party was "probably" winning in Telangana and would "certainly win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh" and added that the party was close in Rajasthan and it is confident that it would win in Rajasthan too. Rahul Gandhi also expressed confidence for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and said that the "BJP is in for a surprise in 2024."

Rahul on Ramesh Bidhuri incident in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also touched upon BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri incident in the Parliament, where the BJP MP hurled slurs against BSP MP and fellow Parliamentarian Danish Ali. "What you are seeing today, you know this gentleman Mr. Bidhuri and then suddenly this Mr. Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the caste census. They know that the caste census is a fundamental thing that the people of India want and they don't want to have that discussion," said Rahul Gandhi.

Controlling the narrative in poll bound state: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party was controlling the narrative in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "The BJP is not even in the narrative now it's gone. In fact, the BJP party is decimated, it's over in Telangana," said Rahul. "No matter what the BJP tries to do, they are not capturing the narrative anymore. We are also adapting and learning," said the Congress leader.

He also mentioned about the party's success in Karnataka assembly elections this year and said, "We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative. And so what we did in Karnataka, we fought the election in a way where the BJP could not define the narrative."

On Opposition Unity

Rahul Gandhi also insisted that the Opposition was ready for a fight in 2024 and said, "Don't think the Opposition is not capable of adapting. We are adapting, working together and we are 60 percent of the country's population. The BJP is in for a surprise in 2024," said Rahul Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)