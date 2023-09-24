 Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi Rides With Girl Student On Scooter In Jaipur (Watch Video)
ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi Rides With Girl Student On Scooter | Twitter

Jaipur, September 24: In a surprise move, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a scooty driven by a college student on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi who was on a day-long visit to Jaipur, distributed two-wheelers to meritorious girl students at Maharani College.

The Wayanad MP shared a few snaps of his interaction with some of the girl students on X. "Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they'll lead our country to a brighter future," he wrote.

The Congress handle shared the video of Rahul Gandhi's brief scooter ride with the caption "Jannayak in Rajasthan" in Hindi. The Congress leader arrived at the Jaipur airport on a routine flight and was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. Gandhi on Friday evening met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali at his residence in Delhi after derogatory remarks were made against the latter in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Speaking with the reporters after meeting the BSP MP, Rahul said, “Shop of love in the market of hate (Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan).'

Rahul Gandhi Meets BSP MP Danish Ali At His Residence: 'Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukan'
article-image
