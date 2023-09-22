Rahul Gandhi Meets BSP MP Danish Ali At His Residence: 'Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukan'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening reached BSP MP Danish Ali's residence in the national capital to meet him. The meeting comes a day after Danish Ali faced verbal abuse anti-Muslim slurs from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha.

Pictures and videos of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Danish Ali were shared on Twitter by several users. Notably, Mayawati's BSP is not a part of the INDIA alliance led by the Congress.

Shri Rahul Gandhi reached to meet MP Danish Ali at his residence.



Where BJP spreads hatred,

Addressing reporters after his meeting with Danish Ali, Rahul Gandhi quoted a line from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, stating, "Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan (In the marketplace of hatred, let's open a shop of love.)"

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting BSP MP Danish Ali, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan." pic.twitter.com/UyU7biVLiy — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Gandhi came to boost my morale: Danish Ali

MP Danish Ali, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, told media that the Congress leader had come to extend his support to him after yesterday's debacle.

"He came here to keep my morale high and to extend his support... He said that I am not alone and everyone who is standing with democracy is standing with me," the BSP MP said.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BSP MP Danish Ali says, "He came here to keep my morale high and to extend his support... He said that I am not alone and everyone who is standing with democracy is standing with me..." pic.twitter.com/ehWHWv9oGT — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Bidhuri makes objectionable comments against Danish Ali

The BJP MP used highly objectionable language and hurled words such as "pimp", "terrorist" and "extremist" against BSP MP Danish Ali in the lower house of the Parliament.

As Opposition parties and leaders demanded action against Bidhuri and chastised him for his comment on a fellow parliamentarian, news came in that Lok Sabha MP Om Birla had pulled up the BJP MP for his remarks and warned him against repeating such behaviour in the future inside the house.

The BJP also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri over his comments.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made the remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21) while discussion was underway on Chandrayaan-3. After his objectionable comments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the BJP MP's comment. However, after the video started making rounds on social media, Bidhuri came under intense criticism for his abusive and insulting remarks against a fellow parliamentarian.