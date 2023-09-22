BJP Issues Show Cause Notice To MP Ramesh Bidhuri Over Anti-Muslim Comments Against Danish Ali In Lok Sabha

BJP president JP Nadda | Representative image

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (September 22) issued a show cause notice to party member and Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri on instruction of party president JP Nadda. The notice was issued for the use of unparliamentary language used by MP Bhiduri against BSP MP Danish Ali.

BJP issues show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali: Sources pic.twitter.com/bT5JDhclCB — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made the remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21) while discussion was underway on Chandrayaan-3. After his objectionable comments, in which he called the BSP MP a "pimp", "terrorist" and "extremist", Opposition MPs demanded action against the BJP MP.

Following uproar over the highly objectionable remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, BSP MP Danish Ali the latter wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and complained against the slurs hurled at him inside the House. "That it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as an elected Member Of Parliament," said Danish Ali.

In his letter, Danish Ali mentioned how derogatory words were used against him inside the Parliament in the Lok Sabha while discussion was underway on Chandrayaan-3 success. Danish Ali expressed his disappointment at the incident and asked the Lok Sabha speaker that the matter be referred to Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee.

"I request you to refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and Report," he said in his letter.

MP Danish Ali writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri; says, "I request you to refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for… pic.twitter.com/w2AwZvKK1e — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Ramesh Bidhuri's comments

In a shocking incident, BJP MP from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday (September 21) during the special session of Parliament and discussion on Chandrayaan-3's success, got enraged with BSP's Danish Ali. As Ali stood up to reply to Bidhuri as the BJP MP's speech was on record, Bidhuri lashed out at Ali and hurled abuses such as "pimp", "extremist" and "terrorist" while on record.

Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair when the derogatory remarks were made by Bidhuri, said that he had already instructed the officials to expunge the remarks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also in the Lok Sabha at the time, stood up and expressed regret over the remarks.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)