'Shame On Speaker..': Omar Abdullah Blasts Om Birla For 'Refusing To Take Action' Against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

New Delhi: Hours after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri of "strict action" if the BJP MP repeats his behaviour of hurling abuses at a fellow parliamentarian following his tirade against BSP MP Danish Ali, National Conference (NC) party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lashed out at the Lok Sabha speaker and demanded strict action instead of a "warning" against the erring member.

"Strict action if repeated. Shame on the Speaker for refusing to take any action against the abusive BJP MP. Opposition MPs have been suspended for trivial offences & here outright abuse is condoned," posted Omar Abdullah on X.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, had tweeted on the incident when the video went viral: "How easily expletives roll off the tongue of this hateful “Hon” MP! Hate against Muslims has been mainstreamed like never before. How do Muslims who identify the BJP as their party coexist along side this level of abject hatred?"

"...Those words were used against the whole Muslim community. I can't understand how can Muslims associated with the BJP tolerate this? This shows what they think about Muslims...They should be ashamed," said Omar Abdullah speaking to news agency ANI.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made the remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21) while discussion was underway on Chandrayaan-3. After his objectionable comments, in which he called the BSP MP a "pimp", "terrorist" and "extremist", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the BJP MP's comment. However, after the video started making rounds on social media, Bidhuri came under intense criticism for his abusive remarks against a fellow parliamentarian by the Opposition.

