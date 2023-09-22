'Strict Action If..': LS Speaker Om Birla's Strict Warning To Ramesh Bidhuri For Anti-Muslim Remarks In Parliament

LS Speaker Om Birla warns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri | PTI and Sansad TV

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has warned BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Bidhuri over the MP's objectionable and abusive language used against BSP MP Danish Ali inside the Lok Sabha. The BJP MP used highly objectionable language and hurled words such as "pimp", "terrorist" and "extremist" against BSP MP Danish Ali in the lower house of the Parliament.

As Opposition parties and leaders demanded action against Bidhuri and chastised him for his comment on a fellow parliamentarian, news came in that Lok Sabha MP Om Birla had pulled up the BJP MP for his remarks and warned him against repeating such behaviour in the future inside the house.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made the remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21) while discussion was underway on Chandrayaan-3. After his objectionable comments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the BJP MP's comment. However, after the video started making rounds on social media, Bidhuri came under intense criticism for his abusive and insulting remarks against a fellow parliamentarian.

Opposition Leaders call out Ramesh Bidhuri for MP's remarks

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, came down heavily on the BJP MP for his inappropriate remarks in the Lok Sabha against Danish Ali.

"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us..." said Jairam Ramesh.

RJD MP Manoj Jha also commented on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and questioned the BJP top leadership for the MP's comments.

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja said, "BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri uttered derogatory insulting remarks against fellow MP in House yesterday. How was this offensive language allowed by the Speaker of the House?"

NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Castro, in his post on Twitter asked, "Speaker Om Birla ji must take immediate action. Will BJP also suspend him from their party or will they give him a promotion?"