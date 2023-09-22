BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Abuses, Calls BSP’s Danish Ali 'Pimp', ‘Terrorist’ in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh Expresses Regret

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) and Kunwar Danish Ali of BSP | Sansad TV

New Delhi: In a shocking use of unparliamentary language used in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, abused and used foul language on record against BSP MP Danish Ali. In the video which is being shared by parliamentarians of Opposition parties, it is evident that BJP MP Bidhuri used abuses and highly objectionable language for the BSP MP when he tried to reply to the BJP MP. Bidhuri made the remarks while participating in a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha and started his tirade after saying that "PM Modi was not trying to steal credit of the scientists..."

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used words such as "extremist", "pimp" and "terrorist" and abused BSP MP Danish Ali while speaking in the Lok Sabha. "Ye Mulla aatankwadi hai (This cleric is a terrorist)" and "bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (throw this cleric outside)," said the BJP MP even as Opposition raised objections against the filthy language used by Ramesh Bidhuri.

Shockingly, former Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan of the BJP was seen laughing and grining on Ramesh Bidhuri's highly objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha. BJP MP Dr Harshvardhan was seated a row behind Ramesh Bidhuri.

Massive outrage across party lines

The comments by Bidhuri created massive outrage across MPs from across the party lines.

"Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP @KDanishAli. No shame left. This is sickening. Will speaker LS take note and take action?" posted UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on X, tagging TMC's MP Mahua Moitra.

Mullah

Aatankwadi

Katwa

Ugrawadi



Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP @KDanishAli . No shame left. This is sickening.

Will speaker LS take note and take action?

pic.twitter.com/Bw8VNyA3JM — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 22, 2023

Chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt of Congress party, also commented on the objectionable language used by Ramesh Bidhuri.

I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in Delhi Assembly.

He was better during those days.

I guess, in the Parliament his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah.



New Parliament. New India. https://t.co/oamo7LJN4X — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 22, 2023

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also criticised the MP for the language used against a fellow parliamentarian.

“Bharwa” (pimp), “Katwa” (circumcised), “Mullah Atankwadi” (terrorist) & “Mullah Ugrawadi” (militant). How easily expletives roll off the tongue of this hateful “Hon” MP! Hate against Muslims has been mainstreamed like never before. How do Muslims who identify the BJP as their… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 22, 2023

#WATCH | National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on ‘terrorist’, communal slurs by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali



"If he has only said 'terrorist', we are habitual to hearing it...Those words were used against the whole Muslim community. I can't understand how… pic.twitter.com/XH1iYf3JC8 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Rajnath Singh expresses regret over remarks

Raksha Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (September 21) expressed regret in the Lok Sabha for the "objectionable" remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair when the episode played out in the Lok Sabha, said that he had already instructed the officials to expunge the remarks.

"I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said in his comments.