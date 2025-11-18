UP ATS Widens Probe Into Kashmir-linked Security Firms, Deoband Organisation Under Scanner | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has expanded its investigation into Kashmir-origin private security agencies hired by meat companies across the state, following fresh intelligence that these firms were engaged on the recommendation of an organisation based in Deoband, Saharanpur. Officials say the same organisation has received crores of rupees in donations from meat companies and is now under scrutiny for suspected links to extremist groups, including those connected with the Delhi blast.

Sources say the organisation’s Kashmir connection has surfaced several times in past intelligence alerts, prompting agencies to bring it firmly under the scanner as the ATS begins a full-scale probe.

The ATS is preparing to get verification of the security personnel of these firms done through Jammu and Kashmir Police. In another development, a diary recovered from arrested Saharanpur-based terror suspect Dr Adil contains 25 phone numbers believed to be of Kashmiri students studying in Saharanpur and nearby areas. Some entries include codewords and locations, indicating active coordination. Agencies suspect Adil was handling the wider network and had attempted to influence Kashmiri students in madrasas, medical colleges and Darul Uloom.

ATS, IB and local police have conducted raids across Saharanpur division in the past 48 hours. Investigators are collecting details of students living in hostels, rented houses and madrasas. Their phone records and social media activity are being examined.

Agencies suspect Dr Adil tried to contact Kashmiri girls studying in medical colleges and madrasas to draw them into sleeper cells. He is believed to have tried to indoctrinate patients as well, pushing some towards fidayeen attacks.

In Deoband, police launched a verification drive, questioning tenants in over 100 houses and verifying their documents, mobile numbers and length of stay.

After the Delhi blast, central agencies have increased vigilance and are closely examining every movement linked to Kashmir-origin individuals arriving in Uttar Pradesh. Investigators are examining the call detail records of Dr Shahin and her brother Dr Parvez, who have already been arrested for their alleged links with a Jaish-e-Mohammed module. Thirteen people who had recently met them have been detained in Lucknow. Their phone records, movements and contacts are being analysed to establish any deeper links. So far, no direct connection has emerged between these detainees and the JeM-linked Kashmiri doctor network.

The NIA, along with police teams from Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, is continuing the investigation. Raids in Lucknow were triggered by numbers and contacts recovered from Dr Shahin’s mobile phone.

Officials say visitors who met Dr Shahin and Dr Parvez are being questioned about their conversations and travel history. Agencies are compiling a detailed list of who travelled where and when.

Further investigation has uncovered a Signal app group run by Dr Omar, Dr Mujammil and Dr Shahin, where details of explosive purchases and financial planning were shared. Officials say payments of nearly twenty lakh rupees were being discussed within the group.

Data also reveals that Dr Shahin lived in the UAE for two years between 2016 and 2018. Agencies suspect she may have received training there from the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Jamaat-ul-Momineen.

Shahin travelled to Lucknow two months before the Delhi blast and also visited Ayodhya. CCTV footage shows she carried out a recce in a defence locality in Kanpur. Investigators are now mapping her travel and interactions over the last ten years.