Who Will Be The New Lok Sabha Speaker? All You Need To Know

Lok Sabha speaker is a post that serves a vital role in forming major decisions in the country, and a plethora of other important duties are at the hands of the speaker sitting in Lok Sabha. The position of the speaker is still vacant. Let us delve into the recent updates related to the probable candidates and more.

Lok Sabha Speaker Election

Days after the opposition's INDIA bloc insisted that the Lok Sabha Speaker's post must be allocated to the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party appear to have different opinions on the vexed topic. While Nitish Kumar's JD (U) said it would back the BJP's decision, N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP said the ruling alliance partners must finalise a consensus candidate.

The announcement of the date for the election of a new Speaker for the Lok Sabha has set off speculation over who could occupy that role come June 26, with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners likely to meet around June 22 or June 23 to decide the alliance’s candidate.

The Role Of The Speaker?

They preside over the meetings and proceedings of the Lok Sabha, maintaining order, ensuring that parliamentary rules are followed, and deciding on points of order raised during debates. The Speaker has the authority to interpret and enforce parliamentary rules and procedures, making rulings on matters of parliamentary privilege, points of order, and the admissibility of motions and amendments. In the case of a tie during a vote in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker has a casting vote to break the tie.

Alliance Partners' Wish For The Post

During the election results announcements, it was declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fallen behind by the required 30 seats to form a government. As "insurance" for their support of the formation of the NDA government, political veterans Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu wish to be Speakers. Numerous instances of mutiny within ruling parties have occurred recently, causing rifts and even the overthrow of governments.

Political Leaders' Statements

Sanjay Raut stated that if the candidate stands from the opposition party, the INDIA bloc will stand in support, “I hear the TDP wants to field its candidate. If that happens, INDIA bloc partners will discuss the issue and will try to ensure that all the INDIA (Indian National Democratic, Inclusive Alliance) partners extend support to the TDP,” Raut said according to a report by The Hindu.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot claimed that if the BJP gets the Speaker's post, it will start horse-trading of JD (U) and TDP MPs.

"Not just TDP and JD (U), but the people of the entire country are eagerly watching the election to the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker. If BJP does not have the intention to do anything undemocratic in the future, it should give the Speaker's post to one of its allies," Gehlot said in Hindi on 'X'.

Notable Candidates

As of right now, it appears that GM Harish Balayogi, a new TDP MP from the Amalapuram constituency, and Daggubati Purandeswari, the president of the BJP for Andhra Pradesh, are the front-runners for the Speaker's. Both are regarded as formidable candidates for the position.

Can Om Birla Be The Speaker Again?

There are speculations that BJP might keep the speaker's post and grant the position back to the latest sitting Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

Recently, the JD(U) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi said, “The position of the Lok Sabha Speaker is the most dignified post of the House. The ruling party has the first right on the seat. The demands and statements of the INDIA alliance are objectionable. We believe that the BJP is the big party of the NDA. I have been in the NDA for 35 years. The BJP never tried to break any party. We will never try to weaken the NDA.”