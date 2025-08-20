 Ahmedabad: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior; Relatives & Locals Create Ruckus, Vandalise School
A ruckus erupted at the Seventh-Day Adventist school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, a day after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a student of class 8.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior; Relatives & Local Create Ruckus, Vandalise School (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Ahmedabad: A ruckus erupted at the Seventh-Day Adventist school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, a day after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a student of class 8. Relatives of the deceased student reportedly ransacked the school. The deceased student belongs to Sindhi community, claimed media reports.

The school is located in the Khokhra area of the city. Visuals of relatives of the victim and community members barging into the school property also surfaced online. A heavy police deployment has been made to prevent any untoward situation.

Ruckus Inside School:

As the accused belonged to a minority community, some Hindu groups and activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also reportedly protested outside the school. They even ransacked the school premises and even reportedly attacked the staff.

"Two students entered into a quarrel yesterday. One of them stabbed the other; he died...People protested outside the school and vandalised here. Police reached here on time...The situation is stable right now. The antim yatra of the child will happen this evening. Police will be present there too," DCP Crime Branch Sharad Singhal told ANI.

According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, the incident stemmed to an incident of scuffle that took place a week earlier between the two students. An argument again broke out between the two on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old student then pulled out a knife and stabbed the class 10 student. An attempt to murder case has been registered against the class 10 student. The injured student was rushed to a hospital by school authorities. He family was then informed about the incident.

A notice has been issued to the school management over the incident by the district authorities.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

