Chhattisgarh: 8 people including 5 policemen held with tiger skin in Dantewada

Eight persons including five policemen and two health workers were nabbed with tiger’s skin in naxal affected Dantewada town on Friday.

On the day of ‘Shivratri’ forest of police officers received inputs from their trusted sources that few people had reached Jagdalpur with tiger’s skin for performing pooja, a press release from Bastar police said on Friday.

On Friday early morning around 3 am, based on the inputs, intercepted a Mahindra MUV Danteshwari temple. During the MUV's searching police found a tiger skin.

The eight persons in MUV were held who informed that they had received tiger’s skin from two persons in Bhasni region of Dantewada.

The they include head constable Bhomraj Thakur (30), constables Arun Godiyam (30) and Pavan Kumar Nakka (32), assistant constables Rakesh Emla (25) and Babulal Majji (30), health personnel Har Prasad Gavde (41) and Surendra Kumar Dewangan (43), and Anil Nakka (25).