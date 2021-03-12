Chhattisgarh: Third gender cops meet CGSWC chairperson, start new chapter

Raipur: Members of the third gender community, continuously neglected and misrepresented for centuries, have gradually started getting acceptance in the mainstream of the society in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's intervention led to the recruitment of thirteen candidates of the third gender as police constables this year. Such a thing happened for the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh, said an official press release of the government.

And to have more acceptance in the mainstream of the society, all the thirteen third gender constables paid a courtesy visit to the State Women's Commission office and met Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission Chairperson Dr. Kiranmayee Nayak on Friday.

Dr. Nayak congratulated all the constables of the third gender community and said that Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country, where the third gender community has been provided an opportunity to serve in the police department.

Their service in police will eliminate the age-old misconception of people towards third gender, she said.

Third gender constable Krishi Tandi said, "I am very happy today. My colleagues and I have worked very hard for this exam. This was an opportunity for us that could change our lives."

Komal Sahu, who has been selected from Dhamtari, says, "It feels like a dream because I never thought if it was possible for me to land a job of such respect and dignity."