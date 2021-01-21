Ujjain: 2 held with three tiger skins worth Rs 2 crore

Ujjain: The district police on Thursday evening detained two youths who are involved in in smuggling tiger skins. Police alleged that 3 skins of tiger were recovered from their possession. The international price of the recovered skins is estimated to be Rs 2 crore.

Sources said, the arrested smugglers are Rajesh and Shabbir. Rajesh resides in Sethi Nagar and Shabbir is a resident of Bohra Bakhal. The tiger skins recovered from the smugglers reached here from Sarangpur. After receiving a tip off, the police apprehended the dup from their homes.

The police are trying to bust their network, added sources. But, the police are still silent in the case. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla only said that the matter is under investigation. Interrogation is underway and big disclosures are expected. Nothing further can be revealed now, he added.