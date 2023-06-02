Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation 350th anniversary: PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pay tribute to great Maratha king on 'ShivRajyabhishek Din'

Grand ceremony on the auspicious occasion of 350th coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort | Twitter

While speaking at the 350th anniversary of the coronation of great Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad Fort, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced setting up an authority for Pratapgarh Fort and announced allocation of Rs 50 crore for Shivsrushti scheme at the foothills of Raigad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised message, said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave the vision for "Swaraj" or "Swarajya" and called the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an inspiration.

At the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Swaraj belonged to the common people of the state. He never allowed discrimination due to caste or creed and always promoted development and empowerment of women. He was popular because he cared for his subjects," added CM Shinde.

"We are proud that we too are trying to follow in his footsteps," Shinde said and mentioned the different schemes initiated by his government for farmers, women and other sections of the society. He also announced formation of an authority under Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale for the conservation of Pratapgarh fort.

In the video message played out during the ceremony, PM Narendra Modi said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj showed the way of governance and welfare of the state as well as people. He brought into reality the dream of Swaraj. He instilled confidence in the people in tough times. He taught military leadership and gave a vision of nation building. His life has many facets. He was the visionary to understand the importance of navy and built sea forts. He put forth unity and integrity. His thoughts are reflected in the concept of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshth Bharat'. The 'Coronation Day' has given a new energy. Shivaji Maharaj's coronation was a very special and important saga of those times. Shivaji Maharaj not just faught against the invaders, but also instilled a faith in the minds of people that Swarajya is possible. He put forth the broad view of nation-building," said PM Modi.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said on the occasion that the state shall work for a grand national-memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi. "We are fortunate to witness the coronation ceremony. Foundation of Maharashtra lies in this ceremony that marked the beginning of Swaraj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known for his rule of justice, hence we demand that a national memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be developed in Delhi," said Fadnavis.

Minister for cultural affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar, whose department organized today's event, said that the department has taken the responsibility of spreading the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj all across the state this year as it was the 350th year of coronation. He also said that his department has published a gazetteer on Shivaji Maharaj's life and is also involved in development of his memorial at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. "Efforts will be made to bring back the 'Maa Jagdamba' sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from England," he added. Mungantiwar also announced allocation of Rs 5 crore for starting up a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chair at JNU in Delhi.

