 Kerala Shocker: 6-Month-Old Baby Found Murdered In Kochi, Grandmother Booked
A day after a six-month-old baby, Delna Mariya Sarah, was found murdered at her home near Angamaly in Kochi, police said they will arrest the maternal grandmother for allegedly slitting the infant’s throat. The woman, now in hospital, has been booked for murder. The baby was found in a pool of blood and later died at a nearby hospital.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Kerala Shocker: 6-Month-Old Baby Found Murdered In Kochi, Grandmother Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kochi: A day after a six-month-old baby was found murdered at her home near Angamaly here, the police on Thursday said that it will arrest the maternal grandmother who had allegedly slit the infant's throat.

An officer of Angamaly police station said that the baby's body has been sent for postmortem and the maternal grandmother is currently in hospital.

The woman has been booked for the offence of murder and steps will be taken during the day to formally record her arrest, the officer said.

The deceased baby -- Delna Mariya Sarah -- was the daughter of Antony and Rooth.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when the mother put her baby to sleep on the grandmother's bed and went to the kitchen. Later, when she returned, she saw the baby lying in a pool of blood with a neck injury.

Though the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to the injuries.

