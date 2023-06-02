Grand celebrations in Nagpur on 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation; visuals surface

CM Eknath Shinde at Gateway of India on Thursday | FPJ

In the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra government has organised grand events to mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation atop the Raigad Fort from today until June 6. On June 6, 1674, the Maratha warrior king was crowned at the fort where he had established "Hindavi-Swaraj"—the self-rule of Hindus.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Celebrations in Nagpur, on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. pic.twitter.com/ER3P8LHeUI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

A grand celebration with Shivaji's successors

Due to conflicting perspectives on the festivities, two events with a projected attendance of tens of thousands will be staged on June 2 according to the Hindu calendar and on June 6 according to the English calendar. Many of Shivaji Maharaj's successors have also been invited to the celebrations apart from many other eminent dignitaries from the state.

Massive celebrations have been organised across the state, most notably in Nagpur where countless people can be seen on the streets showcasing various performances, waving flags, and celebrating this historic occasion. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is also a part of the festivities.

Special chariots and multiple exhibits grace the occasion

Earlier, Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, gave the go-ahead last week for a special chariot to transport a "sahastra jal kalash" (thousand water urn) filled with water from rivers all over the nation. The water will be utilised for the fort's coronation ceremony.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Celebrations at the event organised by Shiv Rajyabhishek Sohala Committee in Nagpur, on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.



RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is also participating in the event. pic.twitter.com/RkLcM3xTnS — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Dr Tejas Garge, the Director of Maharashtra's Archaeology Department had said that it would be the first time in history that an exhibition would be held inside the Gateway of India that would showcase over 500 arms and other weapons used by the Marathas during their time apart from various live demonstrations to be held by trained persons.

Read Also Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj