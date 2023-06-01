Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is gearing up to celebrate 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj i.e. the establishment of 'Hindawi Swarajya', in a grand manner in Malwa Province from June 2.

The programmes will be celebrated under aegies of Hindavi Swarajya Celebration Committee, Malwa Province. Retired Justice Umesh Maheshwari and Sachin Baghel inform to media about programs to be organised here on Thursday.

Maheshwar said that the victory festival of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation and the establishment of Hindu Padpadshahi will be celebrated by the committee on a large scale in the entire Malwa province. Committees of eminent citizens and social workers are being formed in all the 28 districts of the province.

Various programs will be organized on the completion of 350 years of the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya by the Provincial Committee and District Committees.

Hindavi Swarajya Samaroh Samiti, Malwa Province With the cooperation of various social and educational organizations will organise lectures, seminars, research seminars at the district center and city level in all the districts of Malwa province.

In order to take the subject of coronation to every village of the province, various innovative programs like Prabhatpheri, vehicle rally, home to home contact, coronation and exhibition on Shivaji's life will also be organised. Drama staging, story-discourse, film screening and song-music based programs will also be organized based on Shivaji's inspirational life events.

Various seminars, discussions, seminars and lecture sessions among students will be organized in universities and colleges for this purpose. Various programs like speech, quiz, painting and acting competitions will be organized in schools with the aim of making Shivaji's coronation and the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya permanent.