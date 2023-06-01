 Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

Hindavi Swarajya Celebration Committee, Malwa Province chalk out the programs

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is gearing up to celebrate 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj i.e. the establishment of 'Hindawi Swarajya', in a grand manner in Malwa Province from June 2. 

Read Also
Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: 5 Famous Things Every Bhopali Is Proud Of
article-image

The programmes will be celebrated under aegies of Hindavi Swarajya Celebration Committee, Malwa Province. Retired Justice Umesh Maheshwari and Sachin Baghel inform to media about programs to be organised here on Thursday.

Maheshwar said that the victory festival of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation and the establishment of Hindu Padpadshahi will be celebrated by the committee on a large scale in the entire Malwa province. Committees of eminent citizens and social workers are being formed in all the 28 districts of the province.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh man poses as Energy Minister's son to get transformers installed in power-deprived...
article-image

Various programs will be organized on the completion of 350 years of the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya by the Provincial Committee and District Committees.

Hindavi Swarajya Samaroh Samiti, Malwa Province With the cooperation of various social and educational organizations will organise lectures, seminars, research seminars at the district center and city level in all the districts of Malwa province.

Read Also
MP: Scarf or Hijab? Narottam Mishra orders probe after Damoh school poster featuring Hindu girls in...
article-image

In order to take the subject of coronation to every village of the province, various innovative programs like Prabhatpheri, vehicle rally, home to home contact, coronation and exhibition on Shivaji's life will also be organised. Drama staging, story-discourse, film screening and song-music based programs will also be organized based on Shivaji's inspirational life events.

         Various seminars, discussions, seminars and lecture sessions among students will be organized in universities and colleges for this purpose. Various programs like speech, quiz, painting and acting competitions will be organized in schools with the aim of making Shivaji's coronation and the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya permanent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

Indore: Grand celebrations to mark 350th year of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

Indore: Youth ends life just 12 days after marriage

Indore: Youth ends life just 12 days after marriage

MP: Alirajpur tops Indore division in implementation of farmers' interest waiver scheme

MP: Alirajpur tops Indore division in implementation of farmers' interest waiver scheme

Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl

Indore: Barber molests 7-year-old girl

Indore: 4 injured as PNG pipe blasts at BJP leader's office

Indore: 4 injured as PNG pipe blasts at BJP leader's office