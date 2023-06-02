'Beacon of bravery and courage': PM Modi praises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 350th anniversary of coronation |

On the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the iconic leader, highlighting his enduring influence on the nation. PM Modi described Shivaji as a beacon of bravery and courage, who shattered the chains of slavery and instilled a spirit of self-governance.

A great soldier and administrator

Recognising Shivaji Maharaj's multifaceted persona, PM Modi emphasized his prowess both as a remarkable soldier and an exceptional administrator. Shivaji's legacy extends beyond his military victories, as he laid the foundations for a strong and efficient governance system. His reign exemplified the principles of national welfare and public service, serving as the bedrock for his administration.

#WATCH | "When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator. He ended the mindset of slavery," says PM Modi on the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/JIeYlmDV2g — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

About Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

PM Modi drew a parallel between Shivaji's vision and the contemporary concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India). The prime minister noted that Shivaji's ideas continue to resonate in the nation's collective consciousness, serving as a guiding light for India's holistic development and unity.

A festive celebration of Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation

The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is commemorated with great enthusiasm and fervour throughout Maharashtra. PM Modi highlighted the significance of this day, as it symbolised the dawn of Swaraj (self-rule) and kindled the flame of nationalism. The spirit and energy associated with Shivaji's coronation continue to inspire and invigorate the nation even today.

A special chapter of India's history

PM Modi hailed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a remarkable and unique chapter in history. The event brought about a renewed consciousness and vitality among the people, fostering a sense of pride and national identity. Shivaji's reign remains a shining example of leadership dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the nation and its citizens.