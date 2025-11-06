 Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: 27.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: 27.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Around 27.65% of Bihar’s 3.75 crore voters cast their ballots till 11 am in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday. Begusarai saw the highest turnout at 30.37%. The RJD alleged power cuts at its stronghold booths to slow voting, but the Election Commission dismissed the claims as baseless. Voting continues for 121 seats amid tight security.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: 27.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM | IANS

Patna: A total of 27.65 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday, an official said.

Begusarai district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 30.37, followed by Lakhisarai (30.32) and Gopalganj (30.04).

Allegation Made By RJD

Opposition RJD, in an X post, alleged, "During the voting in the first phase, electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused. Please, the Election Commission, take immediate cognisance of such rigging with 'malicious intent' and 'malafide intentions' and take prompt action."

article-image

Bihar Chief Electoral Office, however, dismissed the allegations, saying, "This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda."

Senior politicians, including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, and Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' were among those who cast their votes in the first few hours of voting.

Voting began at 7 am for 121 seats amid tight security arrangements, an official said, adding it will continue till 5 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

