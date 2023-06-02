Maharashtra witnesses grand celebrations on 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday at the exhibition held inside the Gateway of India that showcases over 500 arms and other weapons used by the Marathas during their time
CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Gateway of India Maratha weapons exhibit in Mumbai on Thursday
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is also a part of the festivities where he can be seen paying tribute and praying for Shivaji's blessings on this historic day
Massive celebrations have been organised across the state, most notably in Nagpur where countless people can be seen on the streets showcasing various performances, waving flags, and celebrating.
Various live demonstrations to be held by trained persons using swords and other arms depicting ancient fighting scenes during the Maratha rule
On June 6, 1674, the Maratha warrior king was crowned at Raigad fort where he had established "Hindavi-Swaraj"—the self-rule of Hindus.
Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, gave the go-ahead for a special chariot to transport a "sahastra jal kalash" (thousand water urn) filled with water from rivers all over India. The water will be utilised for Raigad Fort's coronation ceremony.