Chhath Puja 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, & Rahul Gandhi Extend Their Warm Wishes To The Nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja and wished for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

"My best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Chhath Sandhya Arghya. May this great festival, a symbol of simplicity, restraint, determination, and dedication, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in everyone's life," PM Modi said on X.

छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी असीम शुभकामनाएं। सादगी, संयम, संकल्प और समर्पण का प्रतीक यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। जय छठी मइया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extends His Wishes

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also extended warm wishes for Chhath Puja, expressing hope that the festival would bring new energy and strength to everyone's lives. "Heartiest greetings on Chhath Puja, the great festival of sun worship and folk faith. I hope this festival brings new energy and strength in the lives of all of you," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

सूर्य उपासना एवं लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आशा करता हूं यह त्यौहार आप सभी के जीवन में नवीन ऊर्जा और शक्ति का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/mJ68A2LJKr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Her Warm Wishes

President Draupadi Murmu also extended warm wishes saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, the holy festival of faith, fasting, and devotion, I extend my hearty congratulations and warm wishes to all my fellow citizens."

The President further mentioned that Chhath Puja, one of the oldest festivals of the country, is an occasion to worship the Sun.

"This festival also worships the rivers and ponds, the unique gifts of nature. Through rigorous fasting, this festival purifies our minds and souls. This festival inspires one to protect and preserve the environment. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, let us re-affirm our faith in Bhagwan Surya, our rivers, and the bounty of nature. May this festival bring happiness in our lives and may our reverence for nature continue to grow," President Murmu said.

छठ पूजा के पावन त्यौहार की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। इस महापर्व पर हम भगवान सूर्य की उपासना करते हैं तथा प्रकृति के प्रति अपनी कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करते हैं। प्रकृति के दैवी स्वरूप की यह पूजा हमें पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए भी प्रेरित करती है। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि यह पूजा हमारे… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2024

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Devotees in these states, as well as in Delhi, began rituals early Tuesday morning at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

The festivities will conclude on November 8.

