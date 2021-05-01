CBSE to announce Class 10 board exam results on June 20

CBSE will announce class 10 board exam results on June 20.

Earlier, CBSE had decided to cancel the exams that were supposed to be held from May 4 to June 7.

The Board had decided that the results of Class 10 exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion that will be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.