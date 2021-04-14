CBSE cancels Class 10 board exams, postpones Class 12 exams; students relieved

Mumbai: In a major relief to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 had been cancelled while Class 12 board exams from May 4 to June 14 had been postponed, bearing in mind the safety of students in the resurgent pandemic situation. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing coronavirus situation.

The CBSE board had released a notification dated April 14, 2021, stating, “Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and school closures and also taking in account the safety and well-being of students, the Class 10 board examinations to be held from May 4 to June 7 are cancelled. The results of Class 10 board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education said, “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.”

For Class 12 exams, the CBSE board said, “The board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are postponed. The exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 by the board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

Students said they were relieved, as they had been demanding the postponement of exams since the last few days. Hemangi Shah, a CBSE board Class 12 student said, “Postponing or cancelling exams will reduce risks and help break the chain of Covid-19 infection at a time when cases are increasing every day.”

Aditi Gnayeshwar, parent of a CBSE Class 10 student said, “I was scared to allow my son to appear for the board exam when Covid-19 cases are increasing so rapidly around us. Students can be marked on internal assessments or other previous tests.”

Similar criterion for SSC students too?

Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister of Maharashtra said, “As the CBSE board has cancelled Class 10 board examinations and will provide results based on an objective criterion, we will study, check and discuss if this criterion can be applied for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams too.”