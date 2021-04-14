As govt postpones CBSE Class 12 exams, Opposition calls for cancellation - Story so far

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday took to Twitter announcing that Class 10 CBSE exams had been cancelled, while the Class 12 exams were being postponed. Over the last few weeks, as COVID-19 cases rose steadily and parts of the country went back under lockdown, Opposition leaders, academicians and students alike had called for a postponement of board exams. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Education Minister and other top officials.

No date has officially been announced for the rescheduled Class 12 examinations, and the situation will depend wholly on how the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic plays out. However, going by Pokhriyal's tweets, the exams are certainly not happening before mid-June. Earlier, the exams had been scheduled to take place from May 4 to June 14.

"The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the Education Minister has assured.