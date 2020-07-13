CBSE class 12 exam result 2020 announced on cbse.nic.in: Pass percentage increases by 5.38 percent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for class 12 examinations 2020.

However, class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per the decided assessment scheme and they will be to be announced later.

This year CBSE has not announced merit list for class 12 examination.

As per CBSE, with 88.78 percent pass percentage this year for class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 percent.

In this result, girls have outperformed boys by 5.96 percent.

The class 12 board results could be viewed on the CBSE official website on - cbse.nic.in.