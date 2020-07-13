CBSE class 12 result 2020: Download your certificates at digilocker.gov.in; click here for more details

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 result on July 13.

Students who appeared for the class 12 exam in 2020, can check their result at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE has asked students to download DigiLocker to get their documents like digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates digitally.

Steps to download the certificates:

Download the app from Google Play Store or the App Store

Once it is downloaded, enter your registered mobile number, which is same as you provided to CBSE prior to the examination.

You will receive a One Time Password (OTP). Type that to log in to your account.

You will be asked for a security pin.

Enter the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

Once you insert the security pin, you will get the access to your account and can see the online mark sheet on the dashboard.

To download these documents, students can either download the app or they can log in online from the web page of DigiLocker by visiting the website.

You can download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play store or Apple App Store.