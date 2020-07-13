CBSE class 12 result 2020: Result declared at cbse.nic.in; click here for more details

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 result on July 13.
Students who appeared for the class 12 exam in 2020, can check their result at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
Steps to check the result:
Log on to the CBSE results portal, cbseresults.nic.in
You will see the active links -Senior School Examination (Class XII) 2020
Click on the link
Enter your CBSE board roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID
Click on submit button
Your CBSE 12 results 2020 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen
Check your scores carefully
Take print out of it and keep it with yourself.
