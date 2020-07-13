India

CBSE class 12 result 2020: Result declared at cbse.nic.in; click here for more details

By FPJ Web Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 result on July 13.

Students who appeared for the class 12 exam in 2020, can check their result at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

  • Log on to the CBSE results portal, cbseresults.nic.in

  • You will see the active links -Senior School Examination (Class XII) 2020

  • Click on the link

  • Enter your CBSE board roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID

  • Click on submit button

  • Your CBSE 12 results 2020 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen

  • Check your scores carefully

  • Take print out of it and keep it with yourself.

