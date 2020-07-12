CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2020: Here's what you need to know

As per the latest update the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10 and 12 board examinations by July 15.

Although it has not officially declared anything about dates of announcement yet, CBSE in June had informed the Supreme Court that the results will get declared by July 15.

However, as per the report by Hindustan Times, this year CBSE may not declare a merit list.

Earlier on June 26, the board had informed the Supreme Court about the cancellation of the remaining board exams. It had also said that the results for the pending papers will be prepared on the basis of students performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments.

Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, while talking about the results, said "Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose to sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score."

"Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he said.

Once released the results will be available online at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE will provide academic documents to class 10 and 12 students digitally. These documents include Marksheets, Migration Certificate, and Pass Certificate. These documents will be provided through CBSE's own academic repository Parinam Manjusha at digilocker.gov.in.