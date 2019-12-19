CAA Protests: Delhi cops pick up Ajay Maken's son, Congress leader complains to PM Modi

Congress leader Ajay Maken has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his family which includes his wife, son and daughter were detained by the Delhi Police amidst the anti-Citizenship Amendment Protests in the national capital.

Ajay Maken first wrote to journalist SaahilMurli Menghani because his son was doing a live chat with the reporter. He told that the 18-year-old boy who was dragged by the Police and put in a Bus, at Mandi House was his son. He further said that his wife and daughter who were along with his son were also forcefully put in the bus and were detained at Mandir Marg Police Station.