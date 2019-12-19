CAA Protests: Delhi cops pick up Ajay Maken's son, Congress leader complains to PM Modi

Congress leader Ajay Maken has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his family which includes his wife, son and daughter were detained by the Delhi Police amidst the anti-Citizenship Amendment Protests in the national capital.
Ajay Maken first wrote to journalist SaahilMurli Menghani because his son was doing a live chat with the reporter. He told that the 18-year-old boy who was dragged by the Police and put in a Bus, at Mandi House was his son. He further said that his wife and daughter who were along with his son were also forcefully put in the bus and were detained at Mandir Marg Police Station.
The journalist replied to the Congress leader saying that he told the cops that the boy was doing a live but the cops did not listen and brutally held him from his collar and dragged him. The reporter added that neither Maken's son, wife or daughter provoke cops or said anything unparliamentary.
Later, Maken wrote to the Prime Minister. Maken tweeted, ".@narendramodi ji- we both follow each other on Twitter-Will you read what a journalist has to say? My 18yr old son, a student was speaking to a journalist,when pulled by Police from the collar and put in Bus! His sister& mother’s plea falling on deaf ears! All three detained!"
A number of Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat were detained at Mandi House during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi defying prohibitory orders, and later released in different areas of the city.
"We were detained and then taken in buses and dropped at different areas. I was dropped off near Karol Bagh while some others have been taken to Bawana," CPI General Secretary D Raja told PTI just after he was let off.
Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja were also among those detained.
According to the agitators, after the detention of the Left leaders, students, including those from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia started leading the protest on their way to Jantar Mantar.
Scores were detained from there on as they chanted slogans against the contentious new citizenship law. Anyone trying to lead the protests was being detained by the police is detaining them.
A number of student protestors were detained at Bhagwan Dass Road, police said.
CrPC section 144 was imposed also in the Red Fort area, but that did not deter scores of students and activists from converging there to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.
The agitators were put into buses in a bid to clear the Red Fort area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained.
(With Inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)