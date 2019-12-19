CAA protest: Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and others detained at Mandi House

New Delhi: Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House here during an anti-Citizenship Act protest on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.

"We are being detained," CPI general Secretary D Raja told PTI just before he was put into a bus by the police. Earlier, scores of agitators were detained at the Red Fort where another protest by students and activists was set to begin.