Yogendra Yadav detained during CAA protest in Delhi, calls it an 'honour'

National President of Swaraj India and activist Yogendra Yadav was on Thursday detained by the Delhi Police near the Red Fort during anti-CAA protest march.
"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted.
In another post, he added that it was "an honour to be detained on 19th of December, a small tribute to Ashfakulla Khan and Ramprasad Bismil".
"Happy to be in the company of Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, ex-MP, Patiala," he added.
"I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here. The citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today," the Swarajya Abhiyan chief told PTI.
Scores of protesters, including historian Ramachandra Guha, were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.
Many people took to Twitter to criticise the arrests.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
