Yogendra Yadav detained during CAA protest in Delhi, calls it an 'honour'

"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted.

In another post, he added that it was "an honour to be detained on 19th of December, a small tribute to Ashfakulla Khan and Ramprasad Bismil".

"Happy to be in the company of Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, ex-MP, Patiala," he added.