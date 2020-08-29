BSF detects tunnel under India-Pakistan border in Jammu; investigation underway

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel just beneath the India-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

The force has launched a major search operation in the area to look for other such hidden structures that aid infiltration even as it analyses the spotted structure that could have been used for aiding infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and arms, they said.

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has directed his frontier commanders to ensure that the anti-infiltration grid is intact and there are no gaps along this front, they added.

The tunnel, about 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side, was located by a BSF patrol on Thursday in the Samba sector of Jammu.