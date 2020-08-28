Kashmir loves KFC: Srinagar outlet beats company's sales estimates in first ten days

The first ever Tum Restaurants-owned KFC outlet in Srinagar, has beaten the company's internal sales estimates in just 10 days since its opening. The sales are reported to be similar to store openings in metro cities, two officials said.

“The response in Srinagar has beaten internal sales estimates,” said one of the officials who requested not to be named.

While KFC has over 400 outlets in India, this is the first one in Srinagar, whereas Jammu already has two outlets. KFC is among the few global restaurant chains to set up an outlet in the city.

However, restaurant chains in India are going through a crisis given the nation's decline in economy due to coronavirus pandemic which forced the government to impose a lockdown that has been in effect since the last week of March.

Jammu and Kashmir gained the special status after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

However, state governments have begun to ease the lockdown curbs but consumers are still wary of dining at restaurants. To keep the sales from dying, restaurant chains are heavily relying on deliveries and takeaways.