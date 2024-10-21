BRAVO! 8-ft Indian Rock Python Wraps Itself Around Snake Catcher’s Hand As He Climbs Osmansagar Reservoir To Rescue It (VIDEO)

@jsuryareddy

An eight-foot-long Indian rock python, weighing 20 kg, was rescued from a crest gate of the Osmansagar reservoir in Telangana’s Gandipet on Monday.

As per reports, the snake was trapped in the crest gate and struggling to wriggle out when it was spotted by a staff working at the site.

He immediately informed his colleagues who contacted Dakarapu Vara Prasad, a Friends of Snakes Society member. The snake expert from FOS rushed to the spot and saw the python coiled around the dam’s gate.

A purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media showed the snake catcher climbing the dam with the snake wrapped around his hand.

Reports suggest the snake has been shifted to the Snake Rescue Centre at Bowrampet. It will be treated at the rescue centre and later would be released into the wild.

Girl student dies by suicide at Hyderabad college hostel

Meanwhile in a separate incident, tension prevailed at a private college at Bachupally in Hyderabad on Monday after a female student of a private junior college allegedly died by suicide in the college hostel.

Angered over the shifting of the body without informing them, the family members and relatives of the deceased ransacked the office furniture.

Police said the student of Intermediate First Year (Class 11) returned to the college hostel on Sunday after the Dussehra holidays.

The college management later informed the girl's family living in Sangareddy district that she fell unconscious. When the parents reached the hostel, they were informed that she died by suicide and her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

The girl's family members had an argument with the college management and tried to manhandle them. They wanted to know why the body was shifted before their arrival. They blamed the college management for her death.

Police officials tried to pacify the protesters and told them that the police shifted the body for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Anusha, a native of Nagireddypalli village near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

A case was registered at Bachupally Police Station under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Police were investigating the reason behind the student taking the extreme step.