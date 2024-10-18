 Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To Slow Down; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To Slow Down; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To Slow Down; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

The CCTV footage of the incident that occurred a few days ago in Alwal surfaced after the 65-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The elderly man was crossing the road in Alwal under Alwal Police Station limits.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of road rage in Hyderabad, a bike rider killed an elderly pedestrian after the latter advised him to slow down.

CCTV Footage Shows Violent Assault

The CCTV footage of the incident that occurred a few days ago in Alwal surfaced after the 65-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The elderly man was crossing the road in Alwal under Alwal Police Station limits. When a young man on a bike brushed past him, the pedestrian advised him to slow down. An enraged biker parked his vehicle by the roadside and brutally thrashed the elderly man.

Biker's Wife Tries To Stop Him

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To Fall
Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To Fall
'Inspiration To Younger Generation': Carlos Alcaraz On Being Privileged To Play Rafael Nadal For The Final Time
'Inspiration To Younger Generation': Carlos Alcaraz On Being Privileged To Play Rafael Nadal For The Final Time
Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'
Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'
UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme
UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

A woman, said to be the wife of the accused, was pillion riding while a child was seated on the bike's fuel tank. Though the woman tried to pacify him, he rushed menacingly towards the elderly man and attacked him. Not stopping at that he pushed the pedestrian to the ground as passersby watched the incident in horror.

As the victim collapsed on the ground with head injuries, the biker headed towards his vehicle and drew away with the woman and child. The victim, identified as Anjaneyulu, was later shifted to hospital, where he succumbed on Thursday. His family said they spent lakhs of rupees on his treatment but could not save him. The incident occurred on the night of September 30.

Read Also
Mumbai Road Rage: Car Driver Travelling With Toddler Gets Abused, Slapped By Biker On WEH; Shocking...
article-image

Case Filed In The Matter

The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police and demanded that the person responsible for his death be punished severely. A case was registered at Alwal Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The police took the accused into custody and produced him in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. A police officer said further investigations were on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To...

Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To...

Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To...

Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To...

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Downpour, Says IMD; Minimum Temperature To...

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Downpour, Says IMD; Minimum Temperature To...

'Making The Process Easier': Govt Reduces Charges For TDS Default From Multiple Rates Of 2, 3 And 5%...

'Making The Process Easier': Govt Reduces Charges For TDS Default From Multiple Rates Of 2, 3 And 5%...

Indian Railways Reduces Advance Reservation Period From 120 To 60 Days; No Change In Limit For...

Indian Railways Reduces Advance Reservation Period From 120 To 60 Days; No Change In Limit For...