Mumbai Road Rage: Car Driver Travelling With Toddler Gets Abused, Slapped By Biker On WEH; Shocking Video Surfaces

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet showing shocking scenes of a road rage incident from the suburban area of Mumbai. A car driver was involved in a heated argument with some bikers on a busy road over alleged rash driving. A video of the incident shows a biker abusing and attacking the car driver, leading to traffic disruption on the road.

Viral Video Shows Shocking Road Rage

In the viral video recorded on the helmet cam of a rider, one can see a car stopped by a couple of bikers in the middle of the road. Within moments, a biker can be seen charging towards the car, abusing the driver and also threatening him. The car driver can be seen responding to the biker with the windows up, however, he then got the windows down and abused the biker in response.

Road-Rage Kalesh b/w Two Car drivers for Overtaking, Recorded by a Biker

pic.twitter.com/fTXwe2jluN — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 16, 2024

Later, the car driver can be seen rashly opening the door in an attempt to injure the biker during the heated argument. The enraged bike then slaps the driver. Meanwhile, the man recording the video notices the car driver's child crying and asks him to console the kid. He can also be seen taking efforts to resolve the argument by meddling between the car driver and the bikers.

The video was posted on X by a user Ghar Ke Kalesh, gaining reactions against both the car driver and the biker. There are no reports when and where the video was shot. However, due to the metro line going parallel with the road, it is alleged that the clip has surfaced from the western suburbs, between Andheri and Kandivali.

MNS Worker Beaten To Death

The incident comes just a few days after a 34-year-old man, who was also an MNS functionary was brutally beaten to death by a mob in front of his family in Malad on October 12. An argument broke out on the issue of overtaking between the man who was on a bike and an auto-rickshaw driver. However, the matter escalated in no time and other autorickshaw drivers also joined the fight.

12-15 group of friends moblynched and killed this boy Akash maine and his wife got miscarriage in this fight. His dad left eye was completely damaged. This happened on road malad east Mumbai @MumbaiPolice @narendramodi @DGPMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @ShelarAshish @AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/hIO7aR1dNn — Ashish 🇮🇳 (@Ashishjsr37) October 13, 2024

He was beaten to death by the mob while his elderly parents attempted to save him from the assault. A video of the incident surfaced on the incident showing the disturbing scenes of brutality. Ten people have been arrested in the case so far.