 Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video Surfaces
A Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS) worker has been beaten to death in Mumbai's Malad. The man met with an altercation with autorickshaw drivers in and the verbal spat soon turned into violence.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Mumbai: A tragic incident has unfolded in Malad, where a middle-aged man was brutally beaten by a mob leading to his death. As per initial reports, the victim was a member of Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS). The man met with an altercation with autorickshaw drivers in Malad East and the verbal spat soon turned into violence.

The video of the fight has surfaced on the internet. Viewers' discretion is advised.

It can be seen in the video that the man been brutally trashed in front his his family. In a desperate bid to protect him, his mother lay over his body to protect him from the angry mob. His father was to severely injured on his left eye.

The altercation began as a dispute over over-taking between the bike rider and an auto-rickshaw driver, however, it escalated in no time and other autorickshaw drivers too joined the fight. Reportedly, the incident took place on October 12 and the victim was taken to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

There is not information available at the time of filing this copy if police have registered a case.

This is a developing story. More details will be updates.

