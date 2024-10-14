 Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana

Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana

The customer recorded the incident and made the video go viral on social media. In the video, the customer shows the insect, which was allegedly found inside the chicken biryani they were eating at Hotel Vivera.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani | X

Bhuvanagiri: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which a customer is seen finding a millipede inside his food at a famous restaurant in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana. The customer recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media. In the video, the customer shows the insect, which was allegedly found inside the chicken biryani they were eating at Hotel Vivera.

The incident occurred at Hotel Vivera, and the staff are seen apologising to the customer and offering free dessert to lighten his mood. The hotel staff mentioned that they wanted to make the customer feel comfortable after the incident. In the video, three to four people are seen having lunch at the restaurant. They ordered chicken biryani, and as they were enjoying their meal, they were surprised to find the insect allegedly inside the biryani.

Read Also
Viral Video: Customer Smashes Plate On Face Of Waitress While Dining With Family At Nando's London,...
article-image

They were shocked to see the insect crawling in their food. They allegedly found the insect after having almost finished half of the biryani. The video shows chicken bones left on the table after the meat was eaten. Many such incidents of customers finding insects and other harmful objects inside their food have come to light in the recent past.

Read Also
VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Dead Spider Inside Samosa In Ghaziabad; Demands Action Against...
article-image

In a recent incident, a man found a thin iron wire inside a bourbon biscuit he had bought for his children. He discovered the wire while his children were consuming the biscuit. The wire was embedded inside one of the biscuits his child was eating. He immediately reported the incident on social media and shared the video, warning other parents to be cautious when their children are consuming food from outside.

FPJ Shorts
India-Canada Faceoff: MEA Expels 6 Canadian Diplomats, Orders Departure By October 19 Amid Rising Tensions
India-Canada Faceoff: MEA Expels 6 Canadian Diplomats, Orders Departure By October 19 Amid Rising Tensions
After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In...

Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In...

Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV: 2 Bikers Killed In Fiery Collision With SUV During Race In WB's...

Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV: 2 Bikers Killed In Fiery Collision With SUV During Race In WB's...

Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

Who Is Marijuana Pepsi? Woman With Bizarre Name Goes Viral On The Internet

Who Is Marijuana Pepsi? Woman With Bizarre Name Goes Viral On The Internet