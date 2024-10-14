Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana

Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani | X

Bhuvanagiri: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which a customer is seen finding a millipede inside his food at a famous restaurant in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana. The customer recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media. In the video, the customer shows the insect, which was allegedly found inside the chicken biryani they were eating at Hotel Vivera.

The incident occurred at Hotel Vivera, and the staff are seen apologising to the customer and offering free dessert to lighten his mood. The hotel staff mentioned that they wanted to make the customer feel comfortable after the incident. In the video, three to four people are seen having lunch at the restaurant. They ordered chicken biryani, and as they were enjoying their meal, they were surprised to find the insect allegedly inside the biryani.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They were shocked to see the insect crawling in their food. They allegedly found the insect after having almost finished half of the biryani. The video shows chicken bones left on the table after the meat was eaten. Many such incidents of customers finding insects and other harmful objects inside their food have come to light in the recent past.

In a recent incident, a man found a thin iron wire inside a bourbon biscuit he had bought for his children. He discovered the wire while his children were consuming the biscuit. The wire was embedded inside one of the biscuits his child was eating. He immediately reported the incident on social media and shared the video, warning other parents to be cautious when their children are consuming food from outside.