VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Dead Spider Inside Samosa In Ghaziabad; Demands Action Against Shopkeeper

Customer Shocked To Find Dead Spider Inside Samosa In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Eating roadside food has always been unhealthy, but now it has turned risky. Insects are being found in food items in large numbers even at famous eateries across the country. Another such incident has come to the fore in which a spider was found in a samosa at a famous eatery in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has hit the internet and it can be seen in the video that a dead spider has been found by the customer in the samosa.

The incident occurred at Shri Dhara Dairy in Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad on Sunday (October 6) evening. A customer came to the shop and asked for a samosa. As the customer was eating the samosa, he found a dead spider inside the samosa. The dead spider was stuck on the samosa which was dripped in the chutney.

The customer showed the dead spider to the shopkeeper and created a stir on the spot. The customer also recorded the video of the incident and shared the video on social media. They shared the video on social media and demanded strict action against the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper first denied the allegation of a spider being found in the samosa and said that it could be a mosquito which would have fallen after the samosa was given to the customer. However, the customer asked him to look closely, after which he noticed the spider in the samosa.

The customer has been identified as Yash Arora who took a few bites from the samosa and found the spider. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

Many such incidents have come to the fore in which a dead lizard was found inside the samosa in Hapur. The samosa was consumed by a minor after which he girl was hospitalised. In another incident, a human finger was found from a ice cream which was found by a man while he was eating the ice cream in Mumbai.