Video: Man Shocked To Find Lizard Inside Samosa In UP's Hapur, Says 'Daughter Fallen Sick'

Hapur: An incident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh might end the love for samosas for a few people. In a shocking incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur a lizard was found inside a samosa. A man purchased the samosas from a sweet shop which is located on Chandi Road in Hapur as few guests arrived at his house during the festive season.

The samosas were served to the guests

The samosas were served to the guests after which the man who was eating one of the samosas noticed a lizard inside his samosa. The 13-year-old daughter of the victim has fallen ill after eating the samosa.

Lizard inside the samosa

The incident occurred at Mohalla New Arya Nagara and the relatives who were present at the house of the victim were shocked to see a lizard inside the samosa. The news of the incident spread like wildfire in the area and within no a huge crowd gathered outside his house. The family along with his family registered a complaint in connection with the matter.

A video of the incident is going viral

A video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that a man is vomiting outside his house. Another man is holding the samosa in which the lizard was found. He is showing the samosa stuffed with dead lizard to the camera and then keeps it inside a plastic carry bag.

The victim's daughter admitted to the hospital

The victim's daughter who has been identified as Radhika (13) was admitted to the hospital after her condition started to deteriorate after eating the samosa. The girl is receiving treatment at the hospital after the incident. The family of the victim is demanding an investigation and action against the owner of the sweet shop.

The owner of the sweet shop is denying the claim

However, the owner of the sweet shop is denying the claim made by the family and he is saying that the potatoes are filled with hands inside the samosas, hence, a lizard cannot be found from inside the samosa. He is saying that he is ready for any investigation in connection with the matter.

The police have registered a complaint

The police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated a probe. The police said that the matter is being investigated and the police is thoroughly investigating the matter on the basis of the complaint.

