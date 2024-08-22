 Viral Video: Customer Smashes Plate On Face Of Waitress While Dining With Family At Nando's London, Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage
The video showed the family seated at one of the corner tables and waiting for their meal. Seconds into the video, a waitress was seen approaching them to serve them their order. As she placed their food plate on the table, the man suddenly picked an empty plate next to him and smashed it on her face.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Nando's London Viral Video | X

A restaurant staff in London was treated inappropriately by a customer who visited the premises with his wife and their young kid. In front of his family members, he angrily assaulted the female employee who reached out to his table to serve him his order. He smashed a plate on her face and soon stood up escape the eatery. The staff who was mistreated during her service ran to alert the man's misconduct to her team by when it was learned that the man had already made it to the billing counter.

Check CCTV Video below

The CCTV footage from the incident has surfaced online and it is going viral across social media platforms. X posts claim the incident took place earlier this August at a popular restaurant in Stratford, London, named Nando's.

Waitress mistreated, smashed with plate by customer

The video showed the family seated at one of the corner tables and waiting for their meal. The wife and the child were seated on one side of the table and the abusive customer was seated on the other. Seconds into the video, a waitress was seen approaching them to serve them their order. As she placed their food plate on the table, the man suddenly picked an empty plate next to him and smashed it on her face.

Reason behind assault unknown

The exact reason behind the incident was unclear, however, the man's wife tried to calm the man down but to no avail. As the female staff noted the behavior of the rude customer, she walked out of the space allegedly to report the issue to her seniors and draw necessary action against the man. However, no sooner, the family was seen exiting the restaurant.

No police action despite complaint

Incident sparks outrage on X

As the video surfaced online, people questioned the safety of restaurant staff and their protection against such indecent customers. On this note, it was learned through X that the incident was reported to the local police and a complaint was filed too. Unfortunately, despite reporting the issue to the officials, there wasn't a strenuous action taken against the customer. "I filed a complaint against the officers and their supervisor got back to me and essentially said “they’re humans and made a mistake," wrote an X user.

The incident sparked an outrage on social media as they strongly disproved what the man had done to the waitress. While a few wanted to understand the context that could have triggered the man, others found no reason to justify his rude and unacceptable act towards the restaurant staff. "What on earth do you think justifies this?" X users wrote while slamming his behaviour. "Imagine the hell his wife and kid deal with behind closed doors," they added.

