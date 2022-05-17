Wait, what? US Couple paid 810 USD tip to restaurant waitress

Kindness deserves all the praise in today's digital world. One such story evident on social media about a gentle gesture for someone's happiness comes from a food outlet in Rhode Island, United States.

A couple who visited their favourite restaurant called 'The Big Cheese & Pub' took to offer a huge tip to the female who served them their meal. After receiving an amount of 810 USD (approx. 62 thousand INR), the waitress felt grateful and the eatery posted the experience on her behalf on Facebook.

The post read, "Angels wander among us and for that we are grateful. Thank you to long time patron for their generosity!"

Identified as a single mom of a 3 year-old, Jennifer Vernancio has been working in the restaurant at the Cranston for 3+ years, according to NBC10.

"To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot. The kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day," Vernancio said talking to the media channel.

