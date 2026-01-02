Uttarakhand: Massive Fire Erupts Inside Army Canteen Store In Jyotirmath |Horrifying Video Surfaces

Massive breaks out | X/@bstvlive

A massive fire broke out inside a store at the Army Canteen on Aulia Road in Jyotirmath (Joshimath), Uttarakhand, causing panic among nearby residents. According to reports by ETV Bharat, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Upon receiving the alert, the Army’s fire brigade and soldiers immediately rushed to the scene. After considerable effort, the fire was brought under control. Despite their swift response, many goods stored inside the store were destroyed due to the intensity of the flames. Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky, creating a terrifying scene.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2 pm at the Army camp. It took approximately two and a half hours to fully control the blaze. Around 100 Army personnel were present at the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire at Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya in Nainital Quickly Controlled

In another incident a major fire broke out at Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya in the China Baba area of Nainital On December 7. District authorities and fire services responded promptly, bringing the blaze under control without any casualties.

Nainital SDM Nawazish Khaliq stated that the first alert was received at 7:24 pm, prompting the activation of emergency protocols. “Taking immediate cognizance, we activated the disaster control room. Fire-fighting was carried out effectively. The fire was controlled within 1 hour and 10 minutes. Two people trapped were rescued safely,” Khaliq said.