BoycottOla: Ola reports driver for corrective action after spat with customer; Twitter fumes

A Twitter user named Kanav Sharma on Friday took to the micro-blogging site to discuss an Ola ride that he had recently taken.
In a series of tweets, Sharma, whose bio describes him as being a Management Consultant at AT Kearney, narrated an incident involving his driver and a discussion on India's current political and economic scenario.
Kanav wrote that the driver overheard his phone conversation about India’s economic situation. The driver allegedly told Sharma that one couldn't blame the current regime for the condition of the economy as it had been "only 6 years of Modi government"
"It is Congress' fault of 70 years," the driver told him.
The cabbie said, “Congress created JNU which is a prostitution hub of Tukde Tukde gang. You know who was Nehru? He was India’s first PM but his grandfather was a Muslim who converted to Hinduism to fool Indian people.”
Sharma goes on to narrate that when he refuted the cabbie and asked him to check facts, he was called "one of those anti-national people who find everything wrong with the government."
"You must also be against CAA and NRC,” he quoted the driver as saying.
He continued, "Where was your opposition when Kashmiri Pandits were raped and murdered.”
Kanav told him that he didn’t want to have any debate with him. However, the driver while concurring added, "Your forefathers should have migrated to Pakistan. Our country would be cleaner without people of your thoughts.”
In his final tweet, Kanav wrote to the app-based cab company. He said, "Dear @Olacabs, it would be much better if your drivers would focus on driving than overhearing conversations and tagging people anti-nationals during their driving duties."
Ola responded saying, "We are sorry about your bad experience. We have reported the driver-partner for corrective action and would ensure to avoid these instances in the future. Hope to serve you better."
Netizens however did not seem to agree with this decision. Soon after the company's response, the hashtag 'BoycottOla' began trending on Twitter.
"This is craziness....how can you dismiss driver for his opinion. Can India throw out your company for anti-national activities? Uninstalling Ola for good," wrote a user.
Many others expressed similar sentiments.
Take a look at how Twitter reacted:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)