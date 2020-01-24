BoycottOla: Ola reports driver for corrective action after spat with customer; Twitter fumes

A Twitter user named Kanav Sharma on Friday took to the micro-blogging site to discuss an Ola ride that he had recently taken.

In a series of tweets, Sharma, whose bio describes him as being a Management Consultant at AT Kearney, narrated an incident involving his driver and a discussion on India's current political and economic scenario.

Kanav wrote that the driver overheard his phone conversation about India’s economic situation. The driver allegedly told Sharma that one couldn't blame the current regime for the condition of the economy as it had been "only 6 years of Modi government"

"It is Congress' fault of 70 years," the driver told him.

The cabbie said, “Congress created JNU which is a prostitution hub of Tukde Tukde gang. You know who was Nehru? He was India’s first PM but his grandfather was a Muslim who converted to Hinduism to fool Indian people.”