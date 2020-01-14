'We chose him over Kanhaiya Kumar': Twitter trolls Giriraj Singh after he urges scientists to research on cow dung

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh urged scientists to conduct more research on cow dung, suggesting that this could make it financially viable for farmers to keep their cows even after they have stopped producing milk.

"Stray cattle is a major problem in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said at a workshop for vice chancellors and veterinary officers from 12 states here on Monday.

The minister was suggesting that if farmers can make money out of cow dung and urine they will not abandon their cattle.

"There is immense scope of value addition to milk, dung and urine of the cow that would ultimately contribute to the economy of the country," the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

Giriraj Singh was heavily trolled for his statement. "I thought scientists in BJP have done exhaustive research already," said one user. "Indian RW has a fixation with cow dung," wrote another user.

